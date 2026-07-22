CWG: Future tense as a budget edition all set to unfold at Glasgow

What is going to unfold over the next 10 days is almost an apology of the Games with 10 core events—instead of the normal 18 to 20 disciplines— not by choice but as an improvisation for the short notice in which Scotland had agreed to step in as hosts barely two years back with the future of the edition in jeopardy. This is not the first time as Birmingham did the same for 2022 after Durban stepped out of the race due to financial constraints while for 2026, Victoria dumped the Games after winning the rights without any competition.

No wonder, India had to only express their interest for the 2030 edition for the apex body of the Games to award it to them last November—possibly breathing a sigh of relief. One wonders whether the CWG federation is looking at a future beyond the India edition as there are no prizes for guessing that it may have become untenable to market the Games to the broadcasters and attract top dollars from commercial partners.

It will be no exaggeration to say that the Games is now seen more as a fading legacy of the British hegemony. A line-up comprising of Australia, toppers last time, England, Canada, India or South Africa looks modest at best and a far cry from the level of competition which the Asian Games will offer in two months’ time. The CWG cycle and that of Asiad always coincides—which effectively means sponsors will be hard pressed to keep aside a slice of the budget for CWG.