His comments have fuelled speculation over whether the Indian will return to the London System as the 14-game contest unfolds.

Sindarov said Gukesh's choice had caught him by surprise, although he was familiar with the variation. Asked why neither player managed to gain an edge, Gukesh pointed to the quality of their preparation, while Sindarov said both had maintained solid positions and found little room to make inroads in the early middlegame.

Asked whether he would have preferred a decisive result after the intensity of the opening game, Gukesh said he would have liked to win both encounters.

The reigning champion, however, stressed that creating winning chances against a well-prepared opponent was never straightforward.

"It's not easy, you try to create chances, sometimes you get, sometimes you don't. We both spent months preparing. Generally, I feel fine. It's a 14-game match and only two are over yet. Overall, the games are fine and I feel energetic," he said.

Gukesh also spoke about the support staff and friends accompanying him during the championship. He praised his friends Shikhar and Charmie, as well as his Polish second, Grzegorz Gajewski, and said he was happy with the arrangements. He chose not to disclose the full composition of his team, adding that he would reveal the details later.

Explaining why he did not press on in search of a win, Gukesh said he could not find a convincing way to trouble Sindarov without taking unnecessary risks.

"I could not see a way to pose some serious problems for my opponent, and if I have to take some measures, I also have to take a certain amount of risk. You hope for your opponent to go wrong at some point but it is equally likely that you will get into trouble. It's about making some clever decisions," he said.

The third game is scheduled for Thursday, with Sindarov set to have the white pieces and an opportunity to test Gukesh with a different opening. The champion, meanwhile, will look to make better use of his preparation as the contest gathers pace.

With PTI inputs