Sindarov enjoyed a marginal advantage for a while, thanks to better piece placement and a slightly favourable pawn structure. However, the Uzbek later sacrificed a pawn in an attempt to complicate the position.

Gukesh responded with accurate moves despite being short of time and even appeared to gain some initiative briefly. Sindarov, however, prevented the position from slipping away and secured a draw through repeated moves.

Interestingly, the players repeated the position five times before agreeing to a draw, although threefold repetition is sufficient to claim a draw under chess rules.

The opening game ended without a decisive result, with Gukesh now set to play his first game with the white pieces in the second encounter.

Notably, this was only the fourth time Gukesh had employed the Berlin Defence. His previous three games with the opening had also ended in draws.

The championship will feature 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points declared the winner. If the scores are level after 14 games, shorter-format tie-breaks will determine the champion.

The time control allows each player 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, followed by an additional 30 minutes, with a 30-second increment from move 41.

Players cannot agree to a draw before completing 40 moves. However, a draw can still occur earlier through threefold repetition or stalemate.

The championship carries a total prize fund of USD 2.5 million. Each victory is worth USD 200,000, while the remaining prize money will be divided equally between the players.

If the match goes to tie-breaks, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million, with USD 1.2 million going to the runner-up.

With PTI inputs