The crunch moment is finally here. Deep down, defending world champion D Gukesh knows that the past two years have been underwhelming by his own lofty standards. But at Sunday's pre-match press conference in Geneva, the 20-year-old chose to deflect the pressure, insisting he was not approaching the World Championship as someone merely defending his title.

"I don't think I'm here to defend anything. I'm here to win it all over again. That's the mindset I am in," Gukesh said.

It may be the right mindset heading into the biggest contest in chess, with the match set to be played by Lake Geneva. But the balance appears tilted towards Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov, at least on current form.

The build-up to the youngest World Championship match in history has seen a role reversal of sorts from two years ago. Gukesh, then 18, was on an upward trajectory after emerging as an exceptional talent at the 2022 Chess Olympiad and going on to qualify for the Candidates, where he stunned the field to earn his shot at the world crown.

This time, it is Sindarov who has seized the spotlight. His dominant performance at the Candidates earlier this year has made him the favourite going into the match.

Yet, having already won the world title once, Gukesh cannot be written off lightly — a fact reflected in the divided opinions among chess greats. While Garry Kasparov is backing Gukesh, multiple world champion Magnus Carlsen believes Sindarov could have his moment.