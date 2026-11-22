Geneva’s Fondation Martin Bodmer hosts the Gukesh-Sindarov world championship, offering a departure from conventional match venues.

FIDE drops the glass enclosure, citing advanced anti-cheating technology and tighter spectator access.

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Heard of Fondation Martin Bodmer in Geneva? The picturesque heritage library and museum, perched atop a hill overlooking Lake Geneva and recognised by UNESCO as a site of cultural significance, has been in the news over the past few months ever since it was announced as the venue for the FIDE World Championship match between reigning champion D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov.

From venues such as the World Trade Center in New York (Vishy Anand vs Garry Kasparov in 1995) to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore (Gukesh vs Ding Liren in 2024), the upcoming venue will be a pleasant departure. FIDE, the world governing body, has meanwhile decided to dispense with the practice of hosting the match inside a glass enclosure.

A soundproof glass enclosure to prevent any disturbance to the players was first seen during the Anand-Kasparov battle in 1995. It was also used in the 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2024 editions, the last of which saw Gukesh claim his historic world title in Singapore.