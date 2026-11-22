Gukesh vs Sindarov: A look at Fondation Martin Bodmer in Geneva, the venue
FIDE drops soundproof glass enclosure for the players, a regular feature in recent world championship battles
Geneva’s Fondation Martin Bodmer hosts the Gukesh-Sindarov world championship, offering a departure from conventional match venues.
FIDE drops the glass enclosure, citing advanced anti-cheating technology and tighter spectator access.
Salesforce signs a three-year deal covering FIDE world championship events, fan engagement and rankings infrastructure.
Heard of Fondation Martin Bodmer in Geneva? The picturesque heritage library and museum, perched atop a hill overlooking Lake Geneva and recognised by UNESCO as a site of cultural significance, has been in the news over the past few months ever since it was announced as the venue for the FIDE World Championship match between reigning champion D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov.
From venues such as the World Trade Center in New York (Vishy Anand vs Garry Kasparov in 1995) to Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore (Gukesh vs Ding Liren in 2024), the upcoming venue will be a pleasant departure. FIDE, the world governing body, has meanwhile decided to dispense with the practice of hosting the match inside a glass enclosure.
A soundproof glass enclosure to prevent any disturbance to the players was first seen during the Anand-Kasparov battle in 1995. It was also used in the 2006, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2024 editions, the last of which saw Gukesh claim his historic world title in Singapore.
Explaining the decision, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky said in an interview: "The venue is special. And any glass cube/cage would ruin it. The technical anti-cheating tools we have in place now are superb. It is top-notch equipment which includes 5-6 layers of protection — from handheld linear and non-linear scanners to signal detectors, heat detection, magnets and more. Plus, we will be allowing very few spectators inside since we've built a huge fan zone nearby."
Dressed in a grey sweatshirt and black jeans, Gukesh exchanged a quick handshake and smile with his challenger Sindarov, who arrived with his girlfriend and fellow GM Bibisara Assaubayeva.
A VIP day pass, which allows spectators all-day access to the VIP lounge, plus one hour in the playing hall and a chance to play a blitz game against a grandmaster, is priced at 299 CHF (roughly Rs 33,000). The fan zone pass, which does not allow entry into the playing hall, is priced at 44 CHF (roughly Rs 4,800).
Meanwhile, Salesforce Inc, a US software company headquartered in San Francisco, California, has come on board as a sponsor of the FIDE World Championship matches. It has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement covering the World Championship matches of 2026 and 2028, as well as the Women's World Championship match in 2027. The deal also includes a fan engagement and customer relationship management (CRM) platform for FIDE, while FIDE rankings and ratings will also be delivered by the company.