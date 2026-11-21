Gukesh vs Sindarov: Don’t read much into current form, says GM Barua
Chess world gets polarised as countdown to the 'youngest' world championship match nears climax
The countdown for the FIDE world championship game is almost over with the Gukesh-or-Sindarov debate grabbing the eyeballs of the chess fans. The hype has reached a crescendo as it’s going to see the battle of the ‘youngest’ from next week — both the world champion from India and his in-form challenger being 20-year-olds.
The expert opinion at a global level is divided with the iconic Garry Kasparov backing Gukesh to retain his crown and Magnus Carlsen favouring Sindarov — the gifted teenager — for the marathon battle scheduled from 24 November to 12 December at Geneva. Back home, the country’s second Grandmaster after Viswanathan Anand and one of the most respected names in business feels it will be premature to concede favourite status to the Uzbek on current form.
Speaking to National Herald, Indian chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua said it feels that it has always been ‘a different ballgame’ in the world championship match. ‘’Granted Sindarov has had a great run over the last two years, which in fact started with him becoming the last FIDE World Cup champion as well as the Chess Olympiad. The way he bulldozed the opposition in the Candidates earlier this year also gives him the edge on form but I wouldn’t put it more than 55-45 in his favour,’’ said the Kolkata-based Barua.
Breaking it down further, Barua said his vote would go to the Chennai youngster — though not necessarily because of the nationality. ‘’One has to admit that Gukesh had not been in the best of form ever since pulling off the stunner against Ding Liren two years back. He has had several poor finishes in major tournaments and slipped on his ratings as well — while I was wondering whether he erred by playing in too many tournaments instead of preparing himself to defend this title,’’ he said.
However, it’s Gukesh’s prior experience of surviving in the championship game – according to Barua – which may come really handy in the 14-round protracted battle. ‘’One must remember that Gukesh has been there and done that once and can turn it around if he takes a lead in the first two or three games. The world championship game is a one-to-one battle unlike other tournaments and a long drawn one – where a momentary loss of focus or concentration can make a difference,’’ he observed.
The fact that both the rivals are so young is also likely to infuse the summit clash with a lot more energy – if not aggression. Barua feels their hunger to succeed will be tremendous and this in turn can result in a ‘much better competition.’
The role of the trainer – Polish GM Grzegorz Gajewski along with a team of predominantly Polish group of seconds and a lone Indian in P. Harikishna — played their part in navigating Gukesh to the title last time with noted high performance coach Paddy Upton also being one of the backroom boys. This year, Barua says he has no knowledge as to what kind of a combination is at work as it’s meant to be a closely guarded secret.
‘’I have no idea as to whom all he is working with. The build-up to the game works like a warfare these days as the rival camps go all out to ensure a smokescreen is maintained. One gets the true picture once the match gets underway,’’ he signed off with a sheepish smile.
The championship will comprise 14 games, with the first player to score 7.5 points winning the title. The total prize money for the match is US $2.5 million. There is US $200,000 up for grabs for every win, while the remaining prize-money will be split equally.
If the match goes into a tiebreak, the winner will receive USD 1.3 million, while the runner-up will get US $1.2 million.