Breaking it down further, Barua said his vote would go to the Chennai youngster — though not necessarily because of the nationality. ‘’One has to admit that Gukesh had not been in the best of form ever since pulling off the stunner against Ding Liren two years back. He has had several poor finishes in major tournaments and slipped on his ratings as well — while I was wondering whether he erred by playing in too many tournaments instead of preparing himself to defend this title,’’ he said.

However, it’s Gukesh’s prior experience of surviving in the championship game – according to Barua – which may come really handy in the 14-round protracted battle. ‘’One must remember that Gukesh has been there and done that once and can turn it around if he takes a lead in the first two or three games. The world championship game is a one-to-one battle unlike other tournaments and a long drawn one – where a momentary loss of focus or concentration can make a difference,’’ he observed.

The fact that both the rivals are so young is also likely to infuse the summit clash with a lot more energy – if not aggression. Barua feels their hunger to succeed will be tremendous and this in turn can result in a ‘much better competition.’

The role of the trainer – Polish GM Grzegorz Gajewski along with a team of predominantly Polish group of seconds and a lone Indian in P. Harikishna — played their part in navigating Gukesh to the title last time with noted high performance coach Paddy Upton also being one of the backroom boys. This year, Barua says he has no knowledge as to what kind of a combination is at work as it’s meant to be a closely guarded secret.