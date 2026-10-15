Gukesh vs Sindarov: All you need to know about world title match

Reigning world champion D. Gukesh faces Uzbekistan’s Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva from 24 November.

The 14-game classical match carries a US$2.5 million prize fund, with the first player to reach 7.5 points claiming the title.

Rapid and blitz tie-breaks will decide the championship if the classical score finishes 7-7 on 12 December.

Come 24 November, reigning world champion D. Gukesh will take on challenger Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the highly anticipated FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 match in Geneva, Switzerland. The contest will run until 12 December and feature up to 14 classical games, followed by tie-breaks if required.

It was in December 2024 that Gukesh, then 18, defeated reigning champion Ding Liren of China 7.5-6.5 in the 14th and final game to become the youngest-ever world champion. The upcoming battle between the two 20-year-olds will, incidentally, feature the youngest contestants in the history of the men’s World Championship.

The match will be held at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, bringing a World Championship match back to Switzerland for the first time since Brissago in 2004. The official programme opens on 22 November with Media Day and the Opening Ceremony.