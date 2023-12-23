Deaflympics gold medallist wrestler Virender Singh Yadav next to give up Padma Shri

On Thursday, 21 December, Sanjay was elected as the president of the WFI after the panel led by him won 13 of the 15 posts.

He is known to be a close associate of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president who stands accused by multiple sportswomen of sexual abuse and harrassment. Malik, Punia and Vinesh Phogat had demanded that no close associate of BJP MP Brij Bhushan should enter the WFI.

The three top wrestlers had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually exploiting several women wrestlers. Earlier in the year, at the peak of their public protest, they had even gone to Hardiwar on 30 May to consign their medals to the river Ganga—in the waters that Hindus believe to be holy, where both the dead and offerings to deities are consigned. Farmers' leaders convinced them not to take this extreme step at the time, and reassured them that their fight for justice would continue with the nation's support.