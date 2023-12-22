WFI elections: Brij Bhushan’s show of arrogance makes it a farcical affair

A day after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections, the presence of Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan looms large everywhere in the media, despite him supposedly being persona non grata in these polls. A tweeted video from news agency ANI shows Brij Bhushan holding an impromptu press conference by himself as Sanjay Kumar Singh, the newly elected WFI president and Brij Bhushan's close aide, stands next to him.

‘’This is not our win, it’s a victory of the wrestling community,’’ Brij Bhushan said. But the question that begs to be asked is: in what capacity did he say this? It’s a no brainer that the new president is a proxy candidate of the former WFI strongman and BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, and elections of sports federations are replete with such precedents.

However, when the new incumbent visits Brij Bhushan’s residence soon after the results and the latter corners all the limelight, it highlights his complete arrogance, not to speak of the immunity that he enjoys.