Newly elected WFI body cancels all decisions taken by ad-hoc panel

The newly elected body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday, 21 December cancelled all the decisions taken by the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-led ad-hoc panel, that had recently changed the Olympic selection criteria and announced hosting of senior National Championship in Jaipur.

Hours after winning the WFI polls, 13 of the 15 elected members met at a city hotel here and discussed the way forward.

The new Secretary General Prem Chand Lochab and Senior Vice-President Devender Singh Kadian did not attend the meeting. Both are from the Anita Sheoran panel that could win only two of the 15 posts.

"The ad-hoc panel had announced that senior nationals will be held in Jaipur in January but this decision has been cancelled. In fact, all the decisions taken by the ad-hoc panel have been cancelled," a WFI source told PTI.

"The Olympic selection trial criteria which was announced by the ad-hoc panel does not stand. We will host the U15 and junior Nationals in Gonda from December 28 to 30," added the source.