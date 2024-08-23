Delhi Police clarifies no security withdrawn from wrestlers

Delhi Police on Thursday said no security cover has been withdrawn from the women wrestlers who are set to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Delhi court.

Replying to a post by top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on X, the Delhi Police said, "The security provided to the wrestlers hasn't been withdrawn; it was decided to request Haryana Police to take over the responsibility in future, since the protectees normally reside there."

"The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues," the Delhi Police said in its post on X.

Earlier, Phogat had posted on X, "Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court."