Vinesh Phogat's CAS verdict: Between silver medal and 'draconian' rule

The CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling out of Vinesh Phogat’s appeal was on expected lines, but sections of the 24-page verdict released on Monday, 19 August, highlight the thin line between a possible silver medal and the colossal heartbreak again.

'Draconian' is how the lone Australian arbiter, Annabelle Bennett, characterises United World Wrestling (UWW) weigh-in rules whereby the Indian wrestler was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight —despite having met the weight requirements in the previous bouts.

'The consequences of the failed second weigh-in, which do not arise from any illegal or wrongful act on the part of the Applicant are, in the opinion of the Sole Arbitrator, draconian,' the ruling says. 'A consequence of elimination without ranking from the round for which the Athlete was found ineligible, having been eligible for the rounds for which she competed, would seem to be a fairer solution.'

'However, it bears repeating that neither the formation or validity of UWW policy is before the Sole Arbitrator and there is no evidence or submission as to the reasons for such policy,' the verdict adds.

It’s that old adage of the rules being the rules. The arbiter pleaded her helplessness on the issue, but it would be interesting to see whether UWW mulls a change in their weigh-in rules after the Phogat case.

'’The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for — it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit,' the CAS ruling says.