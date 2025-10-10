Delhi Test: Yashasvi's affair with daddy hundreds continues at Kotla 

A look at the records say five of his Test centuries, including the one against a modest attack led by Jayden Seales & Co. on Friday, were 150-plus scores — outlining his hunger and an uncanny ability to learn from mistakes. There have been a number of examples where, after missing out a date with a big score with an imperious stroke, Jaiswal has gone on to make amends sooner rather than later.

When stacked up against the greats, Yashasvi’s record looks quite daunting. He is now at par with Graeme Smith, former South Africa captain, for most centuries as an opener under the age of 24. Talk about Indian batters, and only the great Sachin Tendulkar has scored more hundreds than Yashasvi before his 24th birthday but then, the Master Blaster started much younger, at 16-plus.

‘’We all know that he (Jaiswal) is very aggressive and likes to score runs quickly,’’ India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said of the way the opener paced his knock. ‘’Even after being not so aggressive, he’s still batting on 173. That shows how good he’s batted ... I think he was brilliant today.’’

While the Indian team management will want the batters to continue piling up the runs on Day Two, they will be happy that Sai Sudarshan has repaid their faith as the potential no. 3 on a regular basis. The prolific scorer from Tamil Nadu, who was chosen to play Test cricket in England with a first class average under 40, was under some pressure going into this Test.

However, he was more at ease against a benign attack and was coasting towards a possible first three-figure in Tests. Sai fell for 87, albeit after he and Jaiswal put up a pleasing 193-run stand for the second wicket, but the effort will give him oodles of confidence.