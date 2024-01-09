Der Kaiser: A quiet end for football’s biggest multi-tasker ever

The last time Franz Beckenbauer’s name was hauled into the spotlight, it was not exactly a pleasant experience for the man football world knew as Der Kaiser.

It was a fallout of the investigations then launched into FIFA in the aftermath of Sepp Blatter’s tenure, largely over an unaccounted sum of Euro 6.7 million from Germany's successful bid for the 2006 World Cup. The charges framed against the legendary 'Emperor' included false declaration and money-laundering.

During the investigation, Swiss federal investigators raided his house in Salzburg, Austria in search of evidence, even as Beckenbauer protested his innocence. The trial ended without a verdict in April 2020, by which time he had started to withdraw from public life due to failing health.

It was perhaps the only instance where Beckenbauer had to pay a price for being a public figure, as one of the larger-than-life administrators entrusted with the campaign of getting the World Cup back to Germany.

The rest of his journey as a sportsman had been that of an iconoclast—arguably the most complete footballer in the history of the game, who popularised the role of the libero in the heart of defence, Beckenbauer was also one of the elite trio to have won the World Cup as a player and then again as manager.

He also enjoyed the sobriquet of 'Mr Bayern Munich', having established the brand as the force to reckon with not only in German football but on the global field.