Dhiraj scripts history, becomes first Indian man to win World Cup recurve gold
The 25-year-old army archer edges Japan’s Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a thrilling shoot-off
Top-ranked Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history on Sunday, becoming the first Indian man to win individual recurve gold at the Archery World Cup final.
The 25-year-old army archer edged Japan’s Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling final, prevailing 6-5 after the match went to a shoot-off. With the scores tied at 5-5 after five sets, Dhiraj held his nerve to win the decisive shoot-off 10-9.
The closely fought final saw both archers trade sets throughout. Dhiraj drew first blood with a 28-28 tie in the opening set before Nakanishi took the second 29-28. The Indian responded by winning the third 29-28, but the Japanese archer levelled again by taking the fourth 30-28. With the title on the line, Dhiraj edged the fifth set 28-27 to force the shoot-off.
The victory marked a remarkable turnaround for Dhiraj, who had returned without a medal from the 2023 and 2024 editions of the World Cup Final. This time, the World No. 10 produced a commanding campaign, progressing through the quarterfinals and semifinals before overcoming the World No. 20 Nakanishi in the final.
Dhiraj’s triumph also ended a 16-year wait for India to win a medal in the men’s recurve event at the World Cup final. Jayanta Talukdar was the last Indian male recurve archer to reach the podium, winning bronze at the 2010 edition in Edinburgh.
The gold also ended India’s wait for an individual recurve World Cup Final title. Dola Banerjee remains the only other Indian to have won individual gold at the prestigious event, claiming the women’s title in Dubai in 2007.
Deepika Kumari remains India’s most decorated archer at the World Cup final, with six medals — five silver and one bronze — from eight appearances.
Dhiraj’s historic victory adds another landmark to Indian archery and establishes him as the country’s first male recurve archer to stand atop the World Cup final podium.
With PTI inputs