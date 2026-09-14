Dhiraj scripts history, becomes first Indian man to win World Cup recurve gold

Top-ranked Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara scripted history on Sunday, becoming the first Indian man to win individual recurve gold at the Archery World Cup final.

The 25-year-old army archer edged Japan’s Nakanishi Junya in a thrilling final, prevailing 6-5 after the match went to a shoot-off. With the scores tied at 5-5 after five sets, Dhiraj held his nerve to win the decisive shoot-off 10-9.

The closely fought final saw both archers trade sets throughout. Dhiraj drew first blood with a 28-28 tie in the opening set before Nakanishi took the second 29-28. The Indian responded by winning the third 29-28, but the Japanese archer levelled again by taking the fourth 30-28. With the title on the line, Dhiraj edged the fifth set 28-27 to force the shoot-off.

The victory marked a remarkable turnaround for Dhiraj, who had returned without a medal from the 2023 and 2024 editions of the World Cup Final. This time, the World No. 10 produced a commanding campaign, progressing through the quarterfinals and semifinals before overcoming the World No. 20 Nakanishi in the final.