Indian archers upset South Korea to clinch World Cup gold

India’s recurve archers continued their remarkable resurgence on the global stage as Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenage prodigy Kumkum Mohod produced a fearless performance to upset Olympic champions South Korea and capture the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Sunday.

The Indian pair defeated Kim Je-deok and Oh Ye-jin 5-1 (37-36, 37-36, 39-39) in a gripping final, displaying nerves of steel against one of the most decorated teams in world archery.

For 24-year-old Dhiraj and 17-year-old Kumkum, who is competing in her debut World Cup season, there was no sign of intimidation. Facing a Korean side featuring Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Kim Je-deok and Paris Olympics team gold medallist Oh Ye-jin, the Indians matched their illustrious opponents shot for shot before delivering under pressure when it mattered most.

The final began with India seizing the initiative after an uncharacteristic seven from Kim. Kumkum responded with a composed nine, while Dhiraj chipped in with an eight to keep India ahead. A dramatic score review later upgraded Kumkum’s opening arrow from nine to 10 while downgrading Kim’s first shot from nine to eight, handing India the opening set 37-36 and a 2-0 lead.