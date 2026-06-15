Indian archers upset South Korea to clinch World Cup gold
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod stun South Korea to win mixed team gold at World Cup Stage 3
India’s recurve archers continued their remarkable resurgence on the global stage as Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara and teenage prodigy Kumkum Mohod produced a fearless performance to upset Olympic champions South Korea and capture the recurve mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya on Sunday.
The Indian pair defeated Kim Je-deok and Oh Ye-jin 5-1 (37-36, 37-36, 39-39) in a gripping final, displaying nerves of steel against one of the most decorated teams in world archery.
For 24-year-old Dhiraj and 17-year-old Kumkum, who is competing in her debut World Cup season, there was no sign of intimidation. Facing a Korean side featuring Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Kim Je-deok and Paris Olympics team gold medallist Oh Ye-jin, the Indians matched their illustrious opponents shot for shot before delivering under pressure when it mattered most.
The final began with India seizing the initiative after an uncharacteristic seven from Kim. Kumkum responded with a composed nine, while Dhiraj chipped in with an eight to keep India ahead. A dramatic score review later upgraded Kumkum’s opening arrow from nine to 10 while downgrading Kim’s first shot from nine to eight, handing India the opening set 37-36 and a 2-0 lead.
South Korea attempted to regroup in the second set, but India refused to yield. With the scores tied at 18 after the first two arrows, Kumkum produced another crucial nine, leaving Dhiraj needing a perfect 10 to secure the set. The Indian Army archer delivered in style, drilling the maximum score to seal another 37-36 win and extend India’s lead to 4-0.
With gold within touching distance, the pressure intensified in the third set. Korea came out firing, opening with two 10s, but Kumkum answered with a perfect 10 of her own while Dhiraj added a nine. Kim followed with another 10, but Oh dropped a point, leaving Korea on 39.
India needed flawless execution from their final two arrows. Kumkum rose to the occasion with a brilliant 10, and Dhiraj’s final arrow—initially scored as a nine—was upgraded to a 10 after review, securing a 39-39 tie and sealing the match 5-1.
The triumph marks the first World Cup mixed team gold medal for both archers. For Dhiraj, it was the completion of a long journey after mixed team bronze medals with Ankita Bhakat in 2024 and Bhajan Kaur in 2025. Kumkum, meanwhile, claimed her second consecutive World Cup gold after helping India’s women’s recurve team triumph in Shanghai last month.
That Shanghai victory had also featured a stunning upset of South Korea, the record 10-time Olympic champions, in the semifinals. In Antalya, India once again proved they are no longer underdogs but genuine contenders capable of challenging — and beating — the sport’s traditional powerhouse on the biggest stages.
With Dhiraj finishing the final with a perfect 10 and Kumkum once again thriving under pressure, India’s recurve revolution gathered further momentum, announcing a new era of confidence and belief in world archery.
With IANS inputs