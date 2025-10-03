Dhruv Jurel’s gun salute celebration after maiden Test ton sparks buzz

Wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel marked his maiden Test century with a gesture that has quickly become the talking point of India’s opening Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad. After completing a neat 125 runs on the second day, the 24-year-old celebrated with a dramatic military-style salute — a tribute he said was meant for both his father, a Kargil war veteran, and the Indian Army at large.

“The salute (celebration) after reaching my fifty was for my father, but for the hundred, it was something that I had in my mind for a very long time because I have been so close to the Indian Army,” Jurel explained after his innings. “I’ve seen my father since my childhood. What we do on the ground and what they do on the battlefield is very difficult and you cannot compare that. I will always have my respect and whatever I will do in the future will be for them.”

He added: “I would like to dedicate this to them (Indian Army) for what they do. I have seen them closely and I remain fascinated by those things. I also used to keep asking my father about it. I will dedicate it to those who deserve.”

The salute, delivered with bat in hand and eyes lifted toward the stands, was a moment of pure theatre that resonated far beyond the numbers on the scoreboard. While India piled up a dominant total — helped also by centuries from K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja — it was Jurel’s symbolic gesture that stole much of the spotlight.

Cricketing celebrations often take on meanings beyond the boundary, and Jurel’s salute comes in the wake of recent controversies involving Pakistani players at the Asia Cup.