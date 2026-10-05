Forlan no stranger to Kolkata’s passion for football, India's cricket craze

Diego Forlan recalls his ISL stint and Kolkata's football culture as he returns to India as Uruguay coach.

Forlan praises India's football potential and backs more international friendlies to help the Blue Tigers improve.

The former World Cup Golden Ball winner faces the challenge of rebuilding Uruguay after their recent World Cup struggles.

The Uruguayan squad in Kolkata may boast enough star power, but there are no prizes for guessing who has been most sought after by the media — their new coach Diego Forlan. If his stature as a modern great and winner of the Golden Ball at the 2010 FIFA World Cup is one factor, the other is his instant recall among Indian football fans.

More than a decade after Forlan, Uruguay’s No. 10 for years, first came to India, he has returned in the avatar of the national coach after lighting up the Indian Super League (ISL) for a season with Mumbai City FC. That experience gave him a better understanding of the country than most visiting national team coaches could hope to have — its venues, culture, football ecosystem and even the fact that cricket is treated as a ‘religion’.

"Yes, your main sport is cricket, but India have been playing football for a long time," remarked Forlan, who also played an ISL match at the now-decrepit Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in Kolkata. "It's been almost 10 years since I came here," he said at the pre-match media conference ahead of Tuesday's friendly against India.