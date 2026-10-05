FIFA friendly: Uruguay’s arrival in Kolkata after 1982 fails to create buzz
Oldtimers in Kolkata recall the flair of Francescoli, Ramos as a well-rested Celeste take on the Blue Tigers
Uruguay, led by coach Diego Forlan, arrived in Kolkata for Tuesday's friendly against India after beating South Korea 4-1 following a 3-1 loss to Japan.
The visitors will be without Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Sebastián Cáceres, but retain considerable depth and experience.
India face a quick turnaround after their 4-0 defeat to Brazil, with coach Khalid Jamil warning that Uruguay's physical strength and freshness will pose a major challenge.
When members of La Celeste, as Uruguay are known, stepped onto Eden Gardens on Sunday for some downtime ahead of their game against India on Tuesday, 6 October after their practice session was called off due to rain, they were possibly unaware that a classy national team from their shores had once graced the venue to play in the now-defunct Nehru Gold Cup.
Uruguay lifted the trophy on their only visit in 1982, beating India 3-1 in their round-robin game en route to the title.
The names of Enzo Francescoli and Venancio Ramos, who regaled the audience at Eden Gardens — the Salt Lake Stadium was still under construction — still ring a bell among the old-timers in this football-loving city. The mantle has since passed on to the likes of Luis Suárez, their all-time leading scorer, and Edinson Cavani, while their most impressive showing in the new millennium came with a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Diego Forlan — the magician who won the Golden Ball at that edition — is now in charge of masterminding a turnaround after Uruguay failed to make the knockout stages of the last two World Cups in Qatar and the USA. The Copa América in 2028 offers them the next big opportunity to restore their stature, and Darwin Núñez and Co. have taken a step in that direction with a series of friendlies during this FIFA window.
Their Asian sojourn began on a somewhat sour note when they lost 3-1 to Japan before bouncing back to beat South Korea 4-1. Reflecting on his first road trip since taking charge, Forlan said: "We had just assembled a few days ahead of the Japan match but still didn't deserve to lose. We were done in by two goals in injury time but improved in the next game."
The squad packs enough punch despite the absence through injury of star man Federico Valverde, the Real Madrid captain. Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Sebastián Cáceres have also returned home injured but, even without them, the squad is rich in depth, pedigree and experience.
Forlan, whose familiarity with India is well known after he spent a season as an overseas player with Mumbai City FC in the early days of the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016, held the Blue Tigers in respect ahead of Tuesday's match.
"We have seen the Brazil match and it won't be an easy game for us. There were some really nice combinations. If you give them time and space, they can damage you and they can play well. So you have to respect everybody," he said.
The build-up to India's last of the three friendlies, meanwhile, has been less than lukewarm, with the response to ticket sales well below par. A desperate AIFF swung into action late, slashing ticket prices to a flat Rs 199 for all seats in a bid to ensure the stadium wears a fuller look.
Even though Uruguay reached the city earlier than Brazil, on 30 October, their presence has been overshadowed by that of their continental rivals. The well-rested Latin Americans, however, are unlikely to show any mercy on the pitch.
The note of caution in the voice of Khalid Jamil, the India coach who looked somewhat relaxed after the Brazil test, was palpable.
"They are a physically stronger team, have experienced players and are also well rested. We have to be on our guard and avoid letting in an early goal," said Jamil, whose Blue Tigers have raised expectations with two decent performances against Panama and the Seleção.
Much as India's performance against Brazil earned praise from the football fraternity, defender Akash Mishra revealed that the mood in the camp was downcast after the 4-0 defeat. A recovery period of only two days before facing an opposition like Uruguay is far from ideal, but both Khalid and Akash said they were ready to deal with it as professionals.
Catch the match
FIFA friendly
India vs Uruguay, 6 October
Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST