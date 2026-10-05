FIFA friendly: Uruguay’s arrival in Kolkata after 1982 fails to create buzz

Uruguay, led by coach Diego Forlan, arrived in Kolkata for Tuesday's friendly against India after beating South Korea 4-1 following a 3-1 loss to Japan.

The visitors will be without Federico Valverde, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Sebastián Cáceres, but retain considerable depth and experience.

India face a quick turnaround after their 4-0 defeat to Brazil, with coach Khalid Jamil warning that Uruguay's physical strength and freshness will pose a major challenge.

When members of La Celeste, as Uruguay are known, stepped onto Eden Gardens on Sunday for some downtime ahead of their game against India on Tuesday, 6 October after their practice session was called off due to rain, they were possibly unaware that a classy national team from their shores had once graced the venue to play in the now-defunct Nehru Gold Cup.

Uruguay lifted the trophy on their only visit in 1982, beating India 3-1 in their round-robin game en route to the title.

The names of Enzo Francescoli and Venancio Ramos, who regaled the audience at Eden Gardens — the Salt Lake Stadium was still under construction — still ring a bell among the old-timers in this football-loving city. The mantle has since passed on to the likes of Luis Suárez, their all-time leading scorer, and Edinson Cavani, while their most impressive showing in the new millennium came with a fourth-place finish at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.