Dipa Karmakar: India’s own Produnova likely to remain one-of-a-kind

At 31 years, considered past the shelf life for an international gymnast and with a body ravaged by multiple injuries, nobody was expecting Dipa Karmakar to really turn the clock back.

However, when the gymnast who agonisingly missed the bronze medal in Rio 2016 called time on a glorious, albeit chequered career on Monday, 7 October, a tinge of sadness was certainly inescapable for any Indian sports fan.

Will there be another Dipa Karmakar anytime soon in future?

Bishweshwar Nandi, her longtime coach and family friend, has this to say: ‘’It’s very doubtful if I can see another Dipa in my lifetime. There are a couple of promising teenager girls under me but I will talk about them once they achieve something.’’

It’s difficult to say what the future holds, of course, but there’s no denying that this petite athlete was more of a confounding outlier in a country with no legacy in gymnastics.

For someone born in Agartala, capital of Tripura, a sleepy north-eastern state with no pits for gymnasts, harbouring a dream to become the first woman gymnast from India to participate in the Olympics would have been wishful thinking — until Dipa Karmakar happened.

Looking at a five-year-old with flat feet, her parents were warned that she could never really be a gymnast.

But then that child made a remarkable journey of grit, determination and acquiring new skillsets — a barrier-breaker in more ways than one.

The fourth-place finish in the Olympics, which afflicted some of the most iconic names of Indian sport — Milkha Singh, P.T. Usha, 2008 gold medallist Abhinav Bindra (in 2016) — was also Karmakar’s high noon as an achiever. Yes, irrespective of the countless international medals she picked up during a long career — including a gold in the last Asian Championship in Tashkhent, in May this year.