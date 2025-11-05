Djokovic overcomes Tabilo to reach Athens quarters at historic Hellenic Championship
The Hellenic Championship, last held in 1994, marks Greece’s return to the top tier of professional tennis
Novak Djokovic fought through an intense opening set before finding his rhythm to defeat Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo 7-6(3), 6-1 at the Hellenic Championship, marking the return of elite tennis to Greece for the first time in more than three decades.
The 38-year-old Serbian star was tested early, with both players holding serve through the opening set before Djokovic edged the tiebreak. In the second, he broke Tabilo’s serve twice to close out the match in just over 90 minutes, securing his spot in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event in Athens.
Djokovic, who moved with his family to Athens earlier this year, was met with overwhelming support from the home crowd. “It feels really like home playing in Athens,” he said after the match. “More than recognition for my tennis achievements, I felt that people here approached me in a friendly and humane way, and that touched my heart.”
The world No. 1 admitted he felt extra pressure facing Tabilo, having lost both their previous encounters. “I was more tense before this match than I usually am,” he confessed. “I’d never beaten him before, so I’m thrilled to get through tonight.”
A poignant moment came after the match, when Djokovic was moved to tears watching a tribute video honouring the late Croatian coach Nikola Pilic, who passed away earlier this year. Pilic mentored Djokovic during his formative years at his tennis academy in Germany.
“He was more than just a mentor and a coach to me,” Djokovic said. “He was family, to me and my brothers. I definitely wouldn’t be here without him.”
The Hellenic Championship, last held in 1994, marks Greece’s return to the top tier of professional tennis, with Djokovic’s presence adding to the tournament’s historic revival.
With PTI Inputs