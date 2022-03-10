Djokovic Withdraws from Indian Wells & Miami Open

"While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel," Djokovic tweeted. "The CDC has confirmed that regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments."



Since Thursday's order of play has not yet been released, Grigor Dimitrov will become the 33rd seed and be moved to the last line in the draw, Djokovic's spot. He will play Belgian David Goffin or Australian Jordan Thompson in the second round. If the Bulgarian faces Goffin, it will be a rematch of the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals championship match.