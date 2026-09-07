Duleep final: Marathon man Ishan Kishan leaves marker for red ball too

There is no doubt that Ishan Kishan has become a different player ever since he made his comeback to international cricket at the ICC T20 World Cup at home earlier this year. If he attributed his newfound calmness to meditation after emerging as one of the leading scorers of the tournament, he also looks more keen than ever to grab an opportunity with both hands — as his epic effort of 270 on Monday, 7 September in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final testifies.

Starting the second day on an overnight 111 not out, Ishan was in no mood to relent against the South Zone attack under the oppressive Chennai heat. If the idea was to bat Tilak Varma’s team out of the contest, the East Zone captain certainly led the charge.

At a personal level, the 28-year-old also wanted to lay down a strong marker for the red-ball set-up in the coming days. He combined with young Kumar Kushagra, another Jharkhand youngster, for a 230-run partnership for the fifth wicket and left a lasting impression on Ajit Agarkar & Co., who would have been catching up on all the action.