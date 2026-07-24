Durand Cup: World Cup hangover still in the air as Kolkata derby looms

The five-week extravaganza of the FIFA World Cup may have provided the Indian football fans a real high, but it’s time to come down to earth. The organisers of 135th edition of Durand Cup tried it’s best to kick off the oldest tournament in Asia with the traditional Derby on Saturday (25 July) at the Salt Lake Stadium — but the jury is still out on what kind of turnout it will draw.

The Durand Cup, in its current avatar, had been acting as the curtain raiser to the country’s domestic football season, but a clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal, reigning ISL champions, have come a bit too season. There has been hardly any time for either the media or the fans for the build-up as they are still fighting the hangover of feasting on the likes of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal & Co. till last weekend.

‘’Yes, this match is the best of what Indian football has on offer, but it has come too soon,’’ remarked a member of the supporters’ forum of Mohun Bagan. Both teams have just started their pre-season training under new coaches and they are likely to field almost all-Indian outfits – with the maroon-and-green brigade having only one foreign player in Serbian forward Dejan Drazic in the house, though he is yet to begin work-ups with ball.