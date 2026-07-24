Durand Cup: World Cup hangover still in the air as Kolkata derby looms
Spotlight more on new coaches in rival dugouts as Asia’s oldest tournament kicks off in Kolkata
The five-week extravaganza of the FIFA World Cup may have provided the Indian football fans a real high, but it’s time to come down to earth. The organisers of 135th edition of Durand Cup tried it’s best to kick off the oldest tournament in Asia with the traditional Derby on Saturday (25 July) at the Salt Lake Stadium — but the jury is still out on what kind of turnout it will draw.
The Durand Cup, in its current avatar, had been acting as the curtain raiser to the country’s domestic football season, but a clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and East Bengal, reigning ISL champions, have come a bit too season. There has been hardly any time for either the media or the fans for the build-up as they are still fighting the hangover of feasting on the likes of Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal & Co. till last weekend.
‘’Yes, this match is the best of what Indian football has on offer, but it has come too soon,’’ remarked a member of the supporters’ forum of Mohun Bagan. Both teams have just started their pre-season training under new coaches and they are likely to field almost all-Indian outfits – with the maroon-and-green brigade having only one foreign player in Serbian forward Dejan Drazic in the house, though he is yet to begin work-ups with ball.
East Bengal are not too well off either as their two new overseas signings - Dani Ramírez and Mohammed Rashid joined the squad only a few days ago and are unlikely to be fully match-ready. However, it’s the respective dugouts which are stoking a lot of interest because of the new coaches as Spanish veteran Antonio López Habas has taken charge of them. The supporters will be banking on his pragmatic approach and enviable record with Mohun Bagan, with whom he had won multiple national league titles.
The tall Panagiotis Dilmperis will be across the dugout as he replaces the long line of Spanish coaches at Mohun Bagan, the last of them being Sergei Lobero. The Greek tactician impressed during his regime with Punjab FC but is now faced with a challenge of different proportions.
The tournament will be played for nearly a month from 25 July to 23 August across five host cities — Kolkata, Ranchi, Guwahati, Shillong and Imphal. This edition will feature 24 teams, including one foreign side representing the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing across 43 matches at six venues. No prizes for guessing, Kolkata will enjoy a pride of place in the fixtures with 16 matches which includes the opener and the final. This year’s edition will feature six ISL clubs alongside the traditional Services teams while Mumbay FC and Banaras FC will make their Durand Cup debuts.
Group A comprises 17-time champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 16-time winners East Bengal FC, South United FC and CISF Protectors while Group B brings together Mohammedan Sporting, Indian Army, debutants Baghpat FC and Samaleswari Sporting. The teams are divided into six four team groups. After the group stage, Kolkata will also host a quarter final, a semi-final and the final on 23 August.
Catch the match
Durand Cup
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal
Venue: Salt Lake Stadium
Kick-off: 5 pm