AFC league: East Bengal coach wants fans to stand by team in hour of crisis

East Bengal squander 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 to Al Shorta.

Antonio Lopez Habas rues missed chances, calls for fan support during a difficult spell.

Defeat leaves East Bengal third in Group D with one point from two matches.

East Bengal missed an opportunity to celebrate their return to continental football on Tuesday evening, squandering a comfortable 2-0 half-time lead to lose 3-2 to Iraq’s Al Shorta in the AFC Champions League Two, Asia’s second-tier club competition, at Salt Lake Stadium.

The defeat leaves Antonio Lopez Habas’s men with plenty of work to do. They are third in Group D with one point from two matches, having drawn 2-2 against Jordan’s Al-Hussein in their opening game. They will next travel to Oman to face Al Seeb on 27 October.

A string of missed chances left the Spanish head coach fuming, as East Bengal had looked poised to claim their first win in the competition.

"I am not happy with the result. However, I think we had enough chances to win the match today. We created at least five or six clear goal-scoring opportunities. We were not behind in the fight with the opponent either. But despite creating so many opportunities, we scored only two goals. On the other hand, the opponent took its chances. That made the difference in the end," he said.