Esha strikes gold, Manu claims bronze in women’s 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup

For Esha, the victory carried significance far beyond the medal itself. Having already rewritten history earlier this season with a record-breaking gold at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, where she established both senior and junior world records with 43 hits in the final, the young shooter admitted that the weight of expectations had become one of her biggest opponents.

"This match carried a lot of pressure because of my previous success," Esha said after the victory. "The better you become in your event, the greater the expectations you have to overcome. I'm happy that I managed to get through it and grateful that I had the strength to endure that pressure."

The Hyderabad shooter also credited her familiarity with the Hangzhou range for boosting her confidence. Returning to the venue where she enjoyed a memorable Asian Games campaign, she said the atmosphere, lighting and competition environment made her feel at home.

"I really enjoy competing here in Hangzhou. Winning four medals at the Asian Games gave me wonderful memories, and coming back here felt special. Being familiar with the range and the final hall certainly worked in my favour," she said.

For Manu Bhaker, the bronze medal represented more than just another addition to her glittering collection. The Paris 2024 double Olympic medallist described the podium finish as an important milestone in her preparations for the challenges ahead.

"This medal is very important because it gives me clarity about what is working and where I want to go from here," Manu said. "While the medal certainly boosts my confidence, the experience gained from such a competitive final will be even more valuable as I prepare for the World Championships and the Asian Games."

Esha's latest triumph further cements her status as one of India's brightest shooting prospects. With fearless confidence, unwavering consistency and the ability to excel under immense pressure, the young pistol shooter continues to announce herself as a formidable force on the global stage.

As India celebrated yet another successful outing at the ISSF World Cup, the twin podium finish by Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker served as a powerful reminder of the country's growing depth in shooting — where established champions continue to inspire, and a new generation is steadily taking aim at greatness.

With PTI inputs