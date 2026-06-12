Jaspal Rana: Indian shooting mourns its first poster boy, ace coach

As Manu Bhaker was taking part in a trailblazing campaign at the Paris Olympics in 2024, her personal coach Jaspal Rana was left to fend for himself. He didn’t have accreditation as he was then not on the National Rifle Association of India’s (NRAI) roster of official coaches, stayed in rented accommodation, cooked his own food and had to buy tickets to the venue when Manu and his other shooters were competing.

A photo of Jaspal and his most famous ward, which went viral on social media ever since news of the 49-year-old’s death shook the shooting community and national media on Friday morning, summed up the chemistry between them. The travelling media took a casual snap as they were heading out in a golf cart from the shooting range, and Manu looked content having already claimed her two bronze medals.

The much-publicised split between Manu and her mentor ahead of Tokyo 2020 and then the reunion in 2023, when Manu reached out to chart a roadmap for Paris, has now become part of the country’s shooting folklore. His loss cast a shadow over the shooting fraternity, with the likes of India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra taking to social media along with the likes of President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.