Euro 2024: "We know the expectations," England coach Southgate says after draw

Football fans will be waiting keenly for summer in the new year ahead, when it will be time for Euro 2024 — the draw for which was conducted on the evening of Saturday, 2 December. Former champions Germany will be hosting the tournament from 14 June, with the final scheduled for 14 July in Berlin.

The 24-team meet, which showcases the best of European football, is often termed a "tougher tournament to win than the World Cup" — and not without reason. The format calls for a smaller margin of error, as it often sees seeded teams tumbling out early from the league stages.

A total of 21 teams have already qualified for the tournament, with a further three places still up for grabs through a play-off tournament in March.

Italy, the defending champions, who overcame England three years back in the final but missed making it for Qatar 2022, have their work cut out for them as they have been placed in the ‘Group of Death’ if there is one — with World Cup semi-finalists Croatia, former champions Spain and Albania in Group B.