Euro 2028 in UK and Ireland, Euro 2032 in Italy, Turkey

European football's governing body UEFA announced the host countries of two upcoming European Championships on Tuesday, awarding the 2028 tournament to the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland and the 2032 tournament to Italy and Turkey.

Both bids ultimately ran unopposed but still needed official UEFA approval, which was conferred at a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

Turkey last week withdrew from the bidding process for Euro 2028 and joined Italy's bid for the 2032 edition, clearing the path for Britain and Ireland, who shelved plans to bid to host the 2030 World Cup to focus on staging the European Championship.

"The UK and Ireland thanks UEFA for its confidence... and congratulates Italy and Turkey on their appointment for Euro 2032," read a joint statement from the five football associations which make up the 2028 bid — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom, plus the Republic of Ireland.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the decision, saying: "I grew up with Euro 1996 [in England] being one of the most amazing memories of my childhood. And we have a chance to do that all over again for lots more people. We're going to welcome millions of people to the country, and it's going to inspire a whole new generation."