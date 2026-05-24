Ever tried running for two seconds and cover 20 metres on a track?

Full disclosure. I used an AI tool and asked what a human being can do in one second? One second might feel like nothing but it is a fascinating unit of time, was the response. A human being can blink, take a breath, snap one’s fingers or speak a short word like ‘Hi’, it went on to inform. A human being’s heart can also beat once every second; or you can feel a flash of emotion, anger or irritation, surprise or joy. A human being can also notice a movement, hear a sound or identify a colour or form at a distance in that tiny blip of time.

However, a hummingbird can flap its wings 50 times in a second. A camera can capture an image. A computer can process millions of instructions and light can travel 300,000 kilometres or circle the earth 7.5 times. The earth itself moves 30 kilometres in a second along its orbit around the Sun.

In athletics, especially in sprinting, one second is massive — it can mean the difference between being a world champion and finishing last. The world’s fastest sprinter Usain Bolt’s 100m record of 9.59 seconds still stands. The current women’s 100m world record is 10.49 seconds, set by Florence Griffith Joyner (USA) in 1988. The Olympic record is 10.61 seconds, set by Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica) at the Tokyo 2020 Games. Elite international male sprinters run the 100m in 9.5 to 10 seconds while female sprinters take a second more to cover the distance.