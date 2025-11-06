Exclusive: Being Dhyan Chand’s son bought me no favours, says Ashok Kumar

A treasure trove of stories on the glorious journey of Indian hockey, Ashok Kumar dropped a surprise by saying that the magical craft of Dhyan Chand & Co. started winning admirers globally even before the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam. At any event, India won three back-to-back Olympic golds in 1928, 1932 (Los Angeles) and 1936 (Berlin) — a tally which could have gone up by two more had the 1940 and 1944 Games not been cancelled due to World War II. However, India’s enviable Olympics haul includes 13 medals in all — eight gold, one silver and four bronze.

‘’There is a little-known story about how an Indian Army team, including my father, made the International Olympic Committee (IOC) change their minds about bringing hockey back after dropping it from the programme in 1924 due to a lack of spectators," he said.

Two years before the ’28 Games, he added, an Indian Army team sailed to New Zealand — remote and sparsely populated — "where my father and his team captivated the local spectators with their artistry in as many as 21 matches, during which they scored over 150-plus goals". Contemporary media reports said around 75,000 spectators in all watched the matches, and the magic of the 'Indian game' soon spread war and wide.

‘’The brains behind the trip was Pankaj Gupta, a visionary sports administrator from Kolkata, who held key positions in cricket, football and hockey. The impact of that tour paved the way for IOC to re-introduce field hockey in the Olympics and since then, there was no looking back for India,’’ Ashok Kumar said.

The visit to Amsterdam was an ordeal in itself, however. ‘’Our team comprised only military sepoys and a certain Subedar Jaipal Singh Munda was named the captain, not my father. Funds were scarce and I heard from my father that only an 11-member squad was sent. When their ship left Mumbai, only three people were there to see them off but when they came back as gold medallists, the Gateway of India was choc-a-bloc,’’ Ashok said.