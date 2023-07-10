Fast and furious: Sensational Sen seals Canada Open title beating All England champion Feng

Star Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen dished out a badminton masterpiece to notch up his second BWF Super 500 title with a straight-game win over Li Shi Feng of China in the final of the Canada Open.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at the 2022 India Open, mixed incredible speed and power to outshine reigning All England champion Feng 21-18 22-20 in a thrilling summit clash.

"Coming into the Olympic qualification year, it was tough as things didn't go my way. So this win will be a big boost to my confidence," Sen told PTI after the win.

"I had to dig deep in some matches, the conditions were different and getting used to it was important," the ace shuttler said.