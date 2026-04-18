FIDE match-ups: Pressure on Gukesh, underdog tag may suit Vaishali

Dommaraju Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov; R. Vaishali vs Ju Wenjun – the match-up is now ready for the FIDE World Championship battles at the yearend. The historic presence of an Indian each in the top battles is a testimony of the growing clout of the country as a chess power which had, till some years back, been riding piggyback on the talismanic figure of Vishy Anand for nurturing any global ambitions.

While Gukesh will be taking on Sindarov, the 20-year-old Uzbek sensation to defend his crown in what would be the battle of two youngest aces ever – Vaishali will be up against the Chinese superwoman Ju, who has already won the world title five times since 2018. However, one of the most respected voices of Indian chess feels that between the two, pressure could be less on Vaishali as she would go in as the proverbial underdog.

Speaking to National Herald, Dibyendu Barua, the second Grandmaster in the country after Anand said: ‘’The men’s battle will be a fascinating one between two youngsters but the pressure will be on Gukesh as a defending champion. Sindarov has come in like a bolt from the blue in the past year – winning the FIDE World Cup and now storming through the Candidates without losing a single game.’’