How R. Vaishali bounced back to make history in Candidates chess

The last time an Indian figured in the FIDE women’s world championship game was 15 years back when Koneru Humpy took on Hou Yifan in 2011. R. Vaishali, who was hardly in the running after failing to win a single game in the first five rounds of the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament , created story by becoming the first woman from the country to win the qualifying event in Cyprus on Wednesday to set up a clash with China’s reigning champion Ju Wenjun later this year.

The 24-year-old Vaishali, who had been living in the shadows of her prodigious sibling R. Pragnanandhaa for the past few years, was finally rewarded for her fortitude and measured approach in this marquee event. The Candidates title guarantees Vaishali a minimum of 28,000 euros in prize money along with additional earnings of 2,200 for every half-point scored - rounding off a significant campaign both competitively and financially.

This was the second Candidates event on the trot for both the siblings which saw Pragg, tipped as one of the favourites, fading out after starting with a win against Dutch No.1 Anish Giri to lie in seventh position with the final round to go on Thursday. The World Championship battles in the Open and women’s sections will have at least one Indian each with reigning champion D. Gukesh facing off Uzbek winner Javokhir Sindarov while it will be Vaishali-Ju in the women’s category.