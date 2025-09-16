How Pragg’s pep talk convinced sister Vaishali to play the FIDE Grand Swiss

The news of R. Vaishali defending her 2025 FIDE Grand Swiss title in Samarkand, Uzbekistan has been creating waves since last night with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the cheerleaders. However, what may have eluded many a chess followers’ knowledge is that she had been contemplating to skip the tournament in the first place in the wake of a string of poor results on the circuit in recent months.

The last two years has seen Indian chess on a roll with this year, Divya Deshmukh winning the World Cup with senior pro Koneru Humpy ending as runner-up and now the 24-year-old sibling of R. Praggnanandha becoming the third Indian woman after them to qualify for the 2026 Candidates series. It’s been certainly a dramatic turnaround for the Chennai girl who complained of a loss of confidence barely few weeks back after a disastrous outing at the Chennai Grand Masters where she finished with 1.5 points in nine rounds.

The result put her on the edge as it came on the back of a quarter final finish in Women’s World Cup where she lost to Tan Zhongyi, finished fifth out of a six-player field at the Norway chess women’s tournament, fourth in the women’s Grand Prix in Austria, sixth in the Pune Grand Prix and ninth in the Tata Steel Women's Challengers tournament.