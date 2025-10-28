FIDE World Cup: Gukesh returns to Goa after six years as a world champion

The last time D. Gukesh played a tournament in Goa was in 2019, as a 13-year-old who finished 10th in the Category A Goa International Open Grandmasters Chess tournament. He returns as a world champion to the FIDE World Cup 2025, the prestigious event beginning 31 October as it returns to India after 23 years.

“I am really excited about the World Cup. Playing anywhere in India is great and I have some great memories of Goa. I have played some junior events there. So, looking forward to being there,” said Gukesh, who will also be the top seed in the competition.

The FIDE World Cup, one of the most prominent tournaments in the global chess calendar, will be played in a North Goa resort from 30 October to 27 November. A total of 206 players from 82 countries will be vying for the honours — and the $20,00,000 total prize money (across top places) — at this knockout-format event, with the top three finishers qualifying for the Candidates event in 2026.