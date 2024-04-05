Fifa qualifiers: Blue Tigers look for redemption against Kuwait in Kolkata

“The game against Kuwait will be one of the biggest days in Indian football, as a win will immensely brighten our chances to qualify for Round 3 for the first time. The staff and the players are all aware of this historic moment that awaits us, and we will do everything in our capacity to win,” Stimac told the meeting, which was attended by former international I.M.Vijayan, chairman of the AIFF technical committee and the federation top brass.

“We had fruitful discussions with the AIFF committee members. I appreciate everyone’s concern and hope we will join together to create history in June,” said the head coach.

India are still second in the group with four points from four games ahead of Afghanistan on goal-difference and Kuwait, who have three points. Qatar, meanwhile, are on top with 12 points. If Chhetri & Co can win in Kolkata, they can eliminate Kuwait from the running and have one foot in the third round.

Vijayan told the AIFF media: “I am happy that we had a good discussion with the head coach. In the World Cup qualifiers, we have two matches in hand with a chance to make Round 3 for the first time in history. We must stay focussed on the next two matches and stay solidly behind the national team so that they can do their best.”

M. Satya Narayan, the acting secretary general, promised all necessary support to the coach. His support staff and the team to prepare for the final two games in Round 2 in the best possible way.