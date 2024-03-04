Kalyan Chaubey: Is the high-profile AIFF president under siege?

A little over six months back, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was gung ho about completing their first year in office – flagging off their balance sheet as well as the blueprint for the way forward. Then suddenly, the wheels started coming apart with the federation sacking their high profile secretary general Shaji Prabhakaran for breach of trust in early November, allegations of financial corruption surfacing against its president Kalyan Chaubey and now, their principal legal advisor Nilanjan Bhattacharjee sacked with immediate effect on Sunday, 3 March.

Chaubey, a former international goalkeeper whose election as the AIFF supremo in 2022 ushered in hope as he was the first footballer to occupy the hot seat, seems to be a man under siege now. The last executive committee meeting in New Delhi on 1 February was preceded by some damning allegations by Gopalakrishna Kosaraju, former president of Andhra Pradesh Football Association like ‘misuse’ of AIFF credit card, to which Chaubey responded by slapping a lawyer’s notice for causing harm to his personal and professional standing.

Adding fuel to the fire was Bhaichung Bhutia, the decorated former India captain, both of whom and Kosaraju have an axe to grind though as they suffered heavy defeats at the hands of Chaubey and his group in the last elections. Demanding Chaubey’s resignation, Bhutia had told the National Herald: ‘’I maintain what I said in the meeting the other day that Chaubey and treasurer Kipa Ajay should also resign rather than just getting rid of Prabhakaran. What is this talk of mistrust when ahead of the 2022 elections, they were all together in the fight against the previous regime.’’

The sacking of legal counsel Bhattacharjee, barely a week before what could be a stormy Annual General Meeting of the federation in Itanagar on 10 March (a day after the final of the Santosh Trophy in Arunachal Pradesh) is being seen as another ‘authoritarian move’ on part of Chaubey. Bhattacharjee, on his part, had been divulging details of his emails to the Union home minister Amit Shah and Anurag Thakur, Union minister of sports & youth affairs to intervene in the alleged corruption to the media.