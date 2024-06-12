FIFA qualifiers: AIFF lodges protest over Qatar equaliser, Stimac cries ‘injustice’

The Blue Tigers will now have to temper their expectations and begin all over again, with their journey to the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers ending with a shattering defeat to Qatar in Doha last night, placing a large question mark on the future of head coach Igor Stimac, while talismanic captain Sunil Chettri signed off from international football last week.

The outrage in the Indian football fraternity, meanwhile, is understandable at host Qatar's highly controversial goal in the last quarter to pull back the score to 1-1, before driving the final nail in the coffin five minutes from time. A bitter Stimac limited himself to calling it an "irregular goal", while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) top brass has lodged an official complaint with the concerned authorities.

In a formal statement, the AIFF said: ‘’We, at the All India Football Federation, always believed that the spirit of the game should be upheld, and the regulations be followed without raising doubts over it. While maintaining the same stand, we, after the game against Qatar, in consultation with our Chief Refereeing Officer, decided to write to the FIFA Head of Qualifiers, the AFC Head of Referees, the AFC Head of Competitions and the Match Commissioner for the game, requesting them to look into the grave supervision error caused during the game that practically cost us a place in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 3.