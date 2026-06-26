World Cup diary: France bookmakers’ favourite to win title, Spain second

Kylian Mbappe’s France has emerged as the bookmakers’ favourite to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 as the jigsaw pieces fall into place for the round of 32. As the French take on Norway in their last group game past midnight today, 26 June, the odds now range from 7-2 to 4-1 in their favour, according to major betting sites in the US.

Spain, the pre-tournament favourite, slid down the ratings after a goalless start against Cape Verde. However, it has now recovered to reach second place in the odds tracker at 5-1 on Fan Duel and 11-2 on DraftKings and BetMGM, respectively, while England and reigning champions Argentina follow on the leaderboard.

The English had a dull goalless draw against Ghana in their last game but are still on four points thanks to an impressive 4-2 win against Croatia in their opener, and a meeting with an eliminated Panama coming up. Harry Kane’s team is hence ahead of Argentina on FanDuel but the two are tied on DraftKings (13-to-2) and BetMGM (6-to-1).