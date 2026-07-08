Egypt feels hard done by, but ‘rigged match’ remark may prove costly

The angst in the Egypt camp is totally understandable — though one hopes that their fans do not pay for head coach Hossam Hassan’s emotional outburst after his team’s heartbreak against defending champions Argentina in Miami on Tuesday night (IST). To say it was "clearly a rigged match" is bound to have ramifications as FIFA is apparently reviewing his post-match comments, as well as those by support staff and players.

The agony of a so-near-yet-so-far situation has a lot to do with the meltdown as one saw Hossam — and a number of other support staff — confront French referee Francois Letexier in the dying moments of the match. Letexier, realising the situation was getting out of control, booked a few of them, but tougher punishment could be round the corner.

‘’I will say what’s on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it. And I want to say one more thing, if they want them (Argentina) to win so bad, why call everyone to come and participate?’’ were Hossam's exact words after the match.

Mostafa Ziko, whose disallowed goal has been the biggest bone of contention, said "FIFA unfair", while the team's talismanic captain Mo Salah was one of the few players who kept calm.