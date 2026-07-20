End of Messi era — beginning of Lamine Yamal’s?

Lionel Messi, the master who returned empty-handed from the FIFA World Cup 2026, would have ideally wanted a fellow Argentine to carry on his legacy. Instead, he passed the baton of soccer greatness to Spaniard Lamine Yamal in a photo steeped with symbolism at the end of an ill-tempered final on Sunday, 19 July.

Once the match ended, the white-and-blue Albiceleste proved sore losers as at least three players — Leandro Parades, guilty of several cynical tackles during the match, Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada — began fighting and punching the winners in a shocking brawl in full view of broadcasting cameras. However, the Argentine captain reached out to Yamal and gave him a warm hug, a moment which has now gone viral, reminding one of the famous baby bath Messi gave Yamal 19 years ago.

The final was certainly an anti-climax for Messi, who at 39 has nothing left to achieve in terms of soccer glory. If his decision to play in a record sixth World Cup was an afterthought, he gave it his all to inspire back-to-back recovery acts in the last four knockout matches before the team’s limitations were exposed by a technically superior and temperamentally stronger Spain in the game which mattered most.