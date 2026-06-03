FIFA World Cup: Quartet of Indian origin players set to take a bow

A berth in the FIFA World Cup may continue to be a pipe dream for India, but news of four Indian-origin players being part of different teams in the upcoming edition in North Americas hasˀ created a stir on social media. Tahsin Mohammed, Nishan Velupillay, Sarpreet Singh and Samuel Moutoussamy are set to emulate French midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo, who appeared in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Tahsin, born to Malayali parents in Doha, will represent 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar, Nishan is part of the Socceroos, Sarpreet represents the Kiwis while Samuel dons the colours of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lauding the feat of 20-year-old Tahsin and Nishan, Congress MP Dr Shashi Tharoor posted on social media: ‘’A historic moment for Indian football fans! As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, we will have two players of Indian heritage gracing the global stage. 19-year-old winger Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid makes history as the first player of Indian origin selected for the Qatar national team, carrying the immense pride of his family roots in Kannur, Kerala.

‘’Meanwhile, Australia’s 26-man squad features Melbourne Victory’s dynamic 25-year-old winger Nishan Velupillay, whose origins are in Tamil Nadu. Seeing the global Indian diaspora make its mark on football’s grandest platform is an absolute joy. Best of luck to both young men as they head to North America!’’