Classy Courtois up against country which moulded his career

Thibaut Courtois, the 6 foot 7 in. pillar of strength under the Belgian bar, will need to be a stumbling block if his Red Devils are to upset the applecart of title favourites Spain in a highly-billed quarter final in Los Angeles on Friday (Saturday, 12.30 am IST). Regarded as arguably one of the best shot stoppers in the world, the 34-year-old has been there and done that, but would like to put his best foot forward against a country which helped him grow in stature.

Just to jog the memory, the Belgian goalkeeper has spent over a decade of his best years shining in Spanish club football. In 2011, he secured a move to Chelsea from boyhood club Genk and was promptly loaned to Atletico Madrid. He was back at Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2014-15 season before returning to the Spanish capital in 2018 for Real Madrid, for whom he is still first-choice goalie. What’s more, he will be the only representative for Real on the pitch tomorrow, since Spain did not name a single player from the historic club on their roster.

Speaking about a young and fresh-faced Courtois, who moved to Atletico as a raw 19-year-old, Gregorio Manzano — his first coach in the Spanish top tier — said he was impressed by the custodian from the get go.