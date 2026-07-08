France not only about Mbappe, warns Morocco's 2022 star

“It meant a lot. Not only for the players, but for the whole country and Moroccans all over the world,’’ the Torino winger reflects. ‘’I think it changed the belief around Moroccan football. Before, people maybe hoped Morocco could compete with the biggest nations. Now everyone knows Morocco belongs at that level.’’

Aboukhlal, who scored in the 2-0 group stage victory over Belgium on his World Cup debut in 2022, believes Morocco’s progress since Qatar has been driven by an effective blend of experienced heads and hungry young talent. This has included successfully filling the void left by the retirement of Romain Saiss, national team captain four years ago, after the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The likes of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Noussair Mazraoui and new skipper Achraf Hakimi are all influential figures in the dressing room.

‘’Of course, Romain was a big leader but this team has more leaders now,” Aboukhlal explains. “Bono is one of them, and you also have players like Mazraoui and Hakimi who understand what it means to represent Morocco. Bono gives calmness to the team. In big games, that is very important. He has experience, he communicates well and the players trust him.

Among the leading lights of a new generation of Moroccan talent to emerge since the last World Cup are Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, who have been key attacking outlets for the Atlas Lions in North America. ‘’Brahim gives a lot of creativity,” Aboukhlal says. “He can receive between the lines, keep the ball under pressure and find the pass that hurts the opponent.’’

Watching this World Cup from home has not been easy, but Aboukhlal’s support for the squad has never wavered. ‘’Of course it is difficult,” he admits. “As a player, you always want to be there, especially when it is your country and you know you could have competed for a place if things were different. But this is football. I support the boys fully. They are my brothers, they represent all of us and I am proud of what they are doing.’’

QUARTER FINALS

Friday, 10 July

France vs Morocco (1.30 am IST)

Saturday, 11 July

Spain vs Belgium (12.30 am IST)

Sunday, 12 July

Norway vs England (2.30 am IST)

Argentina vs Switzerland (6.30 am IST)