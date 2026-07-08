France not only about Mbappe, warns Morocco's 2022 star
Winger Zakaria Aboukhlal says Atlas Lions cannot survive just by defending in the big game on Thursday
Come Thursday night, and the last eight teams remaining in this FIFA World Cup will go toe-to-toe for the next big leap. The opening match-up couldn’t possibly have been better than France versus Morocco, a rematch of the historic semi-final in Qatar 2022, where the former prevailed 2-0 on its way to a final against Argentina.
The Atlas Lions, as the Africans are called, are more big-match ready this time according to winger Zakaria Aboukhlal, a member of the 2022 squad. ‘’The boys look calm, confident and together. They don’t look surprised to be at this stage. They want to play to their own strengths no matter who the opponent is. We saw it against Brazil and the Netherlands,’’ said Zakaria, who failed to make the cut this time.
That confidence, however, faces its sternest test yet against a France which has looked the most well-rounded team in the tournament thus far. Speaking to FIFA.com, Aboukhlal said he believes Les Bleus cannot be reduced to one superstar despite the inevitable focus on Kylian Mbappe. ‘’Of course, Mbappe is one of the best players in the world, so you have to be aware of him. But France are not only Mbappe. They have quality everywhere.’’
‘’Morocco will have to defend together, stay compact and not give France too much space in transition. But they also have to be brave with the ball. Against France, you cannot only survive. You need moments where you make them defend as well.’’
Aboukhlal still vividly recalls the 2022 encounter with France. Despite going 1-0 down early on to Theo Hernandez’s opener, he insists his team never felt out of the contest, though Les Bleus eventually doubled their lead through Randal Kolo Muani and hung on for a 2-0 win.
‘’I remember the intensity and the feeling that we were still in the game,” Aboukhal said. “Even though we were behind, we kept believing and pushing. ‘’France were difficult because they punish every small mistake. They have speed, experience and players who can decide a match in one moment. Sometimes, you feel you are in control, but one transition can change everything."
Despite the defeat, Morocco were given a heroes’ welcome on their return to national capital Rabat. Aboukhal says the remarkable run to the semi-finals injected a belief among players and fans alike that has stayed with the Atlas Lions since.
“It meant a lot. Not only for the players, but for the whole country and Moroccans all over the world,’’ the Torino winger reflects. ‘’I think it changed the belief around Moroccan football. Before, people maybe hoped Morocco could compete with the biggest nations. Now everyone knows Morocco belongs at that level.’’
Aboukhlal, who scored in the 2-0 group stage victory over Belgium on his World Cup debut in 2022, believes Morocco’s progress since Qatar has been driven by an effective blend of experienced heads and hungry young talent. This has included successfully filling the void left by the retirement of Romain Saiss, national team captain four years ago, after the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. The likes of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Noussair Mazraoui and new skipper Achraf Hakimi are all influential figures in the dressing room.
‘’Of course, Romain was a big leader but this team has more leaders now,” Aboukhlal explains. “Bono is one of them, and you also have players like Mazraoui and Hakimi who understand what it means to represent Morocco. Bono gives calmness to the team. In big games, that is very important. He has experience, he communicates well and the players trust him.
Among the leading lights of a new generation of Moroccan talent to emerge since the last World Cup are Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, who have been key attacking outlets for the Atlas Lions in North America. ‘’Brahim gives a lot of creativity,” Aboukhlal says. “He can receive between the lines, keep the ball under pressure and find the pass that hurts the opponent.’’
Watching this World Cup from home has not been easy, but Aboukhlal’s support for the squad has never wavered. ‘’Of course it is difficult,” he admits. “As a player, you always want to be there, especially when it is your country and you know you could have competed for a place if things were different. But this is football. I support the boys fully. They are my brothers, they represent all of us and I am proud of what they are doing.’’
QUARTER FINALS
Friday, 10 July
France vs Morocco (1.30 am IST)
Saturday, 11 July
Spain vs Belgium (12.30 am IST)
Sunday, 12 July
Norway vs England (2.30 am IST)
Argentina vs Switzerland (6.30 am IST)