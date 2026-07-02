Ronaldo vs Modric: Whose journey ends with last 32 in Toronto?
We're talking about players who stand above public opinion, remarks Portugal coach Martinez
While the race for the golden boot has been dominating headlines about the FIFA World Cup 2026, a looming battle between two 40-plus characters have provided a fascinating sub-plot, about the end of the road for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric in what’s certainly their last World Cup, as Portugal face Croatia in their round of 32 clash in Toronto on Friday, 3 July at 4.30 pm IST.
The Portugal icon, only the second player other than Leo Messi to play six World Cup finals, is 41 while the pocket-sized master playmaker will turn the same age in September. It’s a testimony to their champions’ ego, hunger and, of course, the wonders of modern sports medicine which have kept them going at the highest level for this long, though it could be the last opportunity for their legion of fans to see the two friends-cum-rivals squaring off in national colours.
‘’I know I have reached a certain phase in my career,’’ admitted Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 and hailed as the most complete midfielder of this generation. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has already stated that this World Cup will be his last and if truth be told, has been blowing hot and cold in the tournament so far.
After sharing the Real Madrid dressing room from 2012-18 and collecting a host of major honours together in the Spanish capital, Ronaldo and Modric have built a relationship defined by mutual admiration and respect. Ronaldo once said it was ‘’always a pleasure’’ to watch Modric play, while the Croatian described the Portugal captain as ‘’an incredible person with a huge heart’’.
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez feels the importance of the duo extends far beyond this knockout clash. ‘’What matters is what they deliver and how important they are as role models in the dressing room,’’ he said. ‘’Luka Modric is a role model for millions of young athletes and new generations who love football. Their longevity in the game has made Ronaldo and Modric icons of football.’’
A huge backer of Ronaldo through thick and thin, Martinez added: ‘’We're talking about players who stand above public opinion. They stand above it because their longevity in the game makes them special. You mention Modric, already over 40, and the number of matches he plays remains hugely significant. It’s the same with our own captain: as for anyone who talks about age — age is just a number.’’
Interestingly enough, while the media has taken pains to go behind the scenes on what sustains Ronaldo, Modric’s fitness regimen has often gone under the radar.
In an interview last year with the now defunct Spanish digital sports publication Relevo, Vlatko Vučetić, an associate professor in the Faculty of Kinesiology at the University of Zagreb — who has served as Modrić’s personal trainer since 2012 — shared the three goals that the pair set for the lightweight lynchpin: to maintain his fitness levels, prevent injuries and extend his career.
Vučetić revealed that that Modric, whose work ethic needs him to race all over the park unlike Ronaldo who mostly lurks in the opponents’ 18-yard box, completes a 45-minute workout before being put through his paces in training. He maintains this routine religiously on 350 days of the year — during which the pre-session programme involves exercises using resistance bands and work to build arm and shoulder strength, as well as core and leg work.
Speaking when Modrić was already 39, Vučetić noted that his client boasted a metabolic age below 30, which owes much to the seasoned campaigner’s unwavering commitment to a fitness regime that encompasses injury prevention, rest and variable training loads.
Media reports say Toronto has risen to the occasion to show a great deal of appreciation for two of the game’s greatest veterans. Modric and Ronaldo shirts have filled the streets and praise for the pair has followed wherever they go. ‘’They’re definitely two giants of the game who have made their mark on football,’’ Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic said. But he was quick to shift focus back to the task at hand: ‘’Me and the entire team will do everything to make sure Luka can continue his path.’’