Ronaldo vs Modric: Whose journey ends with last 32 in Toronto?

While the race for the golden boot has been dominating headlines about the FIFA World Cup 2026, a looming battle between two 40-plus characters have provided a fascinating sub-plot, about the end of the road for either Cristiano Ronaldo or Luka Modric in what’s certainly their last World Cup, as Portugal face Croatia in their round of 32 clash in Toronto on Friday, 3 July at 4.30 pm IST.

The Portugal icon, only the second player other than Leo Messi to play six World Cup finals, is 41 while the pocket-sized master playmaker will turn the same age in September. It’s a testimony to their champions’ ego, hunger and, of course, the wonders of modern sports medicine which have kept them going at the highest level for this long, though it could be the last opportunity for their legion of fans to see the two friends-cum-rivals squaring off in national colours.

‘’I know I have reached a certain phase in my career,’’ admitted Modric, a Ballon d’Or winner in 2018 and hailed as the most complete midfielder of this generation. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has already stated that this World Cup will be his last and if truth be told, has been blowing hot and cold in the tournament so far.