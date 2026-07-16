Déjà vu for England fans, the cup is not coming home yet

The wait for the cup to ‘come home’ is going to stretch beyond 60 years now, but the question is: when will it ever come? That thought must be uppermost among the dejected England football community the morning after a gifted generation of youngsters, marshalled by Harry Kane and a tactically astute Thomas Tuchel, failed to defend their slender lead in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against a ruthless Argentina in Atlanta.

It’s a bitter aftertaste that at least five generation of English stars have been familiar with, but what makes it doubly painful was the manner it which it came this time. The Three Lions were five minutes from a possible place in the final after 1966, the only year they actually won the cup, when Leo Messi inspired a sensational comeback with two goals in seven minutes — a habit with him in the past two weeks.

Tuchel has been copping severe flak for asking his boys to retreat into a shell in the last quarter — and the two defensive changes — and it will remain a question of ‘what-ifs’ in months to come.

From Gary Lineker to Jamie Carragher, the decision to replace scorer Anthony Gordon (72nd minute) and Declan Rice (82) with defenders Ezri Knosa and Nico O’Reilly respectively, were "unfathomable" and "astonishing tactics". An afterthought which may now polarise opinions because Argentina had already started to wrest control after trailing from the 55th minute onward, and the German coach possibly saw merit in a five-man defence line to counter the by now famous Messi late charges.