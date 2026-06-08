FIFA at odds to explain visa delays for Iran team, selected media

When FIFA president Gianni Infantino honoured US President Donald Trump with the association's inaugural peace award during the football World Cup 2026 draw, many saw it as an act of bending backwards to please the latter. The world governing body of the ‘beautiful game’, which often prides itself on not letting politics interfere with its governance, will now be at odds to explain the fiasco over visas to Iran — a nation with which the US and Israel are locked in war — members of the Iraqi team, as well as several journalists from selected African nations.

The angst in the Iran camp, which had earlier appealed to FIFA in vain to relocate its three group league matches to Mexico, is understandable. The first of its Group G matches is against New Zealand on 15 June in Los Angeles — but the team set foot in Mexico only on Sunday, 7 June giving it less than less than a week to acclimatise.

Iranian coach Amir Ghalenoei complained on arrival at Tijuana airport: “We should have been here last week because a 12-hour time difference needs two weeks of adjusting. Usually in these tournaments, before technical matters, ethical and human considerations must be respected, which I think for us was not the case.’’