Four Chinese shuttlers penalised for illegal betting, tanking matches

The Badminton World Federation has penalised four Chinese shuttlers with probation for violating tournament rules.



The four men's doubles players, He Jiting, Tan Qiang, Li Junhui (now retired), and Liu Yuchen were found to have violated BWF rules on betting, wagering, and irregular match results for failing to put in best efforts to win a match at the Fuzhou China Open 2018, the world governing body of badminton said in a statement on Friday.



The hearing panel issued three-month bans from all badminton-related activities to each player, but the sentences were suspended for a probationary period of two years starting from January 25, 2022.