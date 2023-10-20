From boom to bust to boom again? The extraordinary life of Boris Becker

From ‘Boom’ to bust — that in a nutshell has been the story of Boris Becker. The rock bottom, however, came last year when the six-time grand slam winner and iconoclast had to spend eight months in jail for tax evasion and concealing his finances.

However, if one thought the 55-year-old German tennis icon was going to be a washed-out has been for the rest of his life, think again. In a two-part documentary on Apple TV+ in April this year titles Boom! Boom! The World vs Boris Becker, a sobbing Becker said ahead of his jail sentence: ‘’That’s not the end yet. There’s going to be another chapter.’’

That chapter has come in less than a year, when Becker announced on Thursday that he was returning to the courts as coach to Holger Rune, the 20-year-old world no. 6 from Denmark. A former coach of world no.1 Novak Djokovic between 2014 and 2016, Becker will be associated with the hugely talented but often implosive Rune till the end of the season.